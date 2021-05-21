Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|11
|13
|10
|2
|17
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Verdugo cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Martinez lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.335
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.345
|Chavis 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.281
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.226
|Gonzalez 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Pérez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Whitlock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Segura 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.327
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Torreyes ss-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Boston
|200
|031
|203_11
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|001
|000_3
|6
|3
a-struck out for Nola in the 5th. b-struck out for Velasquez in the 8th.
E_Bohm 2 (7), McCutchen (2). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Devers (13), Vázquez 2 (8), Bogaerts (14), McCutchen (4). HR_Santana (1), off Nola; Devers (12), off Brogdon; Segura (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (28), Devers 3 (37), Santana (1), Renfroe (20), Vázquez 3 (20), Segura 2 (11), Bohm (24). SB_Hernández (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez, Devers, Santana, Renfroe); Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Miller, McCutchen). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Herrera, Harper. LIDP_Bohm.
DP_Boston 1 (Santana).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 2-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|79
|3.55
|Whitlock
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|2.01
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.40
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|3.68
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 3-4
|5
|
|7
|5
|4
|1
|9
|98
|3.94
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|36
|5.00
|Velasquez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.52
|Anderson
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|23
|7.56
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Anderson (Devers). HBP_Pérez (Herrera). PB_Vázquez (4).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:35. A_15,279 (42,792).
