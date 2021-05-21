Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 11 13 10 2 17 Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200 Verdugo cf 3 2 3 0 0 0 .299 Hernández cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .256 Martinez lf 4 3 2 0 1 1 .335 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .345 Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Devers 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .281 Vázquez c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .264 Renfroe rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .226 Gonzalez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .199 Pérez p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Whitlock p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 4 13 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .215 Segura 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .327 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .225 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Torreyes ss-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .385 Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .295

Boston 200 031 203_11 13 0 Philadelphia 002 001 000_3 6 3

a-struck out for Nola in the 5th. b-struck out for Velasquez in the 8th.

E_Bohm 2 (7), McCutchen (2). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Devers (13), Vázquez 2 (8), Bogaerts (14), McCutchen (4). HR_Santana (1), off Nola; Devers (12), off Brogdon; Segura (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (28), Devers 3 (37), Santana (1), Renfroe (20), Vázquez 3 (20), Segura 2 (11), Bohm (24). SB_Hernández (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez, Devers, Santana, Renfroe); Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Miller, McCutchen). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Herrera, Harper. LIDP_Bohm.

DP_Boston 1 (Santana).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 2-2 6 5 3 3 1 7 79 3.55 Whitlock 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 35 2.01 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.40 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 3.68

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 3-4 5 7 5 4 1 9 98 3.94 Brogdon 1 2-3 3 3 1 0 3 36 5.00 Velasquez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.52 Anderson 1 3 3 3 1 2 23 7.56

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Anderson (Devers). HBP_Pérez (Herrera). PB_Vázquez (4).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_15,279 (42,792).

