Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 11:00 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 11 13 10 2 17
Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200
Verdugo cf 3 2 3 0 0 0 .299
Hernández cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .256
Martinez lf 4 3 2 0 1 1 .335
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .345
Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Devers 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .281
Vázquez c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .264
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .226
Gonzalez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .199
Pérez p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Whitlock p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 13
McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .215
Segura 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .327
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254
Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .225
Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Torreyes ss-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .385
Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .295
Boston 200 031 203_11 13 0
Philadelphia 002 001 000_3 6 3

a-struck out for Nola in the 5th. b-struck out for Velasquez in the 8th.

E_Bohm 2 (7), McCutchen (2). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Devers (13), Vázquez 2 (8), Bogaerts (14), McCutchen (4). HR_Santana (1), off Nola; Devers (12), off Brogdon; Segura (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (28), Devers 3 (37), Santana (1), Renfroe (20), Vázquez 3 (20), Segura 2 (11), Bohm (24). SB_Hernández (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez, Devers, Santana, Renfroe); Philadelphia 3 (Knapp, Miller, McCutchen). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Herrera, Harper. LIDP_Bohm.

DP_Boston 1 (Santana).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 2-2 6 5 3 3 1 7 79 3.55
Whitlock 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 35 2.01
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.40
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 3.68
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 3-4 5 7 5 4 1 9 98 3.94
Brogdon 1 2-3 3 3 1 0 3 36 5.00
Velasquez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.52
Anderson 1 3 3 3 1 2 23 7.56

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Anderson (Devers). HBP_Pérez (Herrera). PB_Vázquez (4).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_15,279 (42,792).

