Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 11:02 pm
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 13 10 Totals 32 3 6 3
Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0
Verdugo cf 3 2 3 0 Segura 2b 4 2 3 2
Hernández cf 2 1 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
Martinez lf 4 3 2 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1
Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 2 2 3 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0
Vázquez c 5 1 2 3 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 1 Anderson p 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0
Pérez p 3 0 0 0 Torreyes ss-cf 3 0 0 0
Whitlock p 1 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Maton ss 1 0 0 0
Boston 200 031 203 11
Philadelphia 002 001 000 3

E_Bohm 2 (7), McCutchen (2). DP_Boston 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Devers (13), Vázquez 2 (8), Bogaerts (14), McCutchen (4). HR_Santana (1), Devers (12), Segura (3). SB_Hernández (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez W,2-2 6 5 3 3 1 7
Whitlock 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 3
Philadelphia
Nola L,3-4 5 7 5 4 1 9
Brogdon 1 2-3 3 3 1 0 3
Velasquez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Anderson 1 3 3 3 1 2

HBP_Pérez (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_15,279 (42,792).

