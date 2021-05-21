Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Boston Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 11 13 10 Totals 32 3 6 3 Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 Verdugo cf 3 2 3 0 Segura 2b 4 2 3 2 Hernández cf 2 1 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Martinez lf 4 3 2 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1 Chavis 2b 0 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 2 2 3 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 1 2 3 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 0 1 1 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 Pérez p 3 0 0 0 Torreyes ss-cf 3 0 0 0 Whitlock p 1 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0 Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Maton ss 1 0 0 0

Boston 200 031 203 — 11 Philadelphia 002 001 000 — 3

E_Bohm 2 (7), McCutchen (2). DP_Boston 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Devers (13), Vázquez 2 (8), Bogaerts (14), McCutchen (4). HR_Santana (1), Devers (12), Segura (3). SB_Hernández (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez W,2-2 6 5 3 3 1 7 Whitlock 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 3

Philadelphia Nola L,3-4 5 7 5 4 1 9 Brogdon 1 2-3 3 3 1 0 3 Velasquez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Anderson 1 3 3 3 1 2

HBP_Pérez (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_15,279 (42,792).

