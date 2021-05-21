Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

|Boston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|13
|10
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Chavis 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes ss-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|200
|031
|203
|—
|11
|Philadelphia
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Bohm 2 (7), McCutchen (2). DP_Boston 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Devers (13), Vázquez 2 (8), Bogaerts (14), McCutchen (4). HR_Santana (1), Devers (12), Segura (3). SB_Hernández (1).
|Boston
|Pérez W,2-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Whitlock
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|Nola L,3-4
|5
|
|7
|5
|4
|1
|9
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Velasquez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
HBP_Pérez (Herrera).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:35. A_15,279 (42,792).
