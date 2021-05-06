Boston 12, Detroit 9

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|9
|14
|8
|4
|9
|
|Grossman dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Schoop 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Ramos c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Greiner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Goodrum ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|H.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|11
|3
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|1-Cordero pr-lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Verdugo lf-cf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Martinez dh
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.348
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.356
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.287
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Gonzalez 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|2-Arroyo pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|a-Vázquez ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Detroit
|001
|321
|110_9
|14
|4
|Boston
|112
|103
|04x_12
|16
|2
a-singled for Dalbec in the 8th.
1-ran for Hernández in the 1st. 2-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.
E_Goodrum 2 (2), Candelario 2 (5), Devers 2 (5). LOB_Detroit 11, Boston 12. 2B_Jones (2), Ramos (5), Hernández (7), Plawecki (3), Cordero (3), Gonzalez (5). RBIs_Baddoo (14), Ramos 2 (11), H.Castro 2 (5), Goodrum (7), Candelario (12), Reyes (3), Martinez 2 (31), Cordero (6), Devers 3 (24), Plawecki (1), Bogaerts (18), Vázquez (11), Verdugo 2 (16). SB_Reyes (2), Grossman (7). CS_Devers (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Grossman, Ramos, Baddoo, Jones); Boston 7 (Renfroe, Verdugo, Dalbec 3, Devers). RISP_Detroit 6 for 17; Boston 9 for 23.
Runners moved up_Reyes 2, Baddoo, Ramos, Candelario, Verdugo, Plawecki.
DP_Detroit 1 (Ramos, H.Castro, Ramos).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|3
|
|7
|4
|2
|0
|3
|80
|4.74
|Alexander
|2
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|30
|5.40
|Farmer, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|12.66
|Funkhouser
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|36
|0.00
|Lange, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|22
|7.27
|Soto
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.38
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|79
|4.62
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.15
|Valdez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.97
|Hernandez, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.18
|Andriese, W, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.52
|Ottavino, S, 1-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.15
Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2, Funkhouser 2-0, Lange 1-1, Soto 2-2, Taylor 2-2. HBP_Turnbull 2 (Bogaerts,Gonzalez). WP_Lange, Soto, Taylor. PB_Ramos (3).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_4:13. A_4,734 (37,755).
