On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 12, Detroit 9

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 5:43 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 9 14 8 4 9
Grossman dh 5 2 1 0 1 1 .212
Schoop 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .192
Candelario 3b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .298
Ramos c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .227
Greiner c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Goodrum ss 5 0 2 1 0 3 .227
H.Castro 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .256
Jones cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .171
Reyes rf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .143
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .192
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 12 16 11 3 8
Hernández cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239
1-Cordero pr-lf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .188
Verdugo lf-cf 6 1 2 2 0 0 .315
Martinez dh 6 3 2 2 0 0 .348
Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .356
Devers 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .287
Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Gonzalez 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207
Plawecki c 3 1 2 1 2 0 .273
2-Arroyo pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174
a-Vázquez ph-c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Detroit 001 321 110_9 14 4
Boston 112 103 04x_12 16 2

a-singled for Dalbec in the 8th.

1-ran for Hernández in the 1st. 2-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.

E_Goodrum 2 (2), Candelario 2 (5), Devers 2 (5). LOB_Detroit 11, Boston 12. 2B_Jones (2), Ramos (5), Hernández (7), Plawecki (3), Cordero (3), Gonzalez (5). RBIs_Baddoo (14), Ramos 2 (11), H.Castro 2 (5), Goodrum (7), Candelario (12), Reyes (3), Martinez 2 (31), Cordero (6), Devers 3 (24), Plawecki (1), Bogaerts (18), Vázquez (11), Verdugo 2 (16). SB_Reyes (2), Grossman (7). CS_Devers (3).

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Grossman, Ramos, Baddoo, Jones); Boston 7 (Renfroe, Verdugo, Dalbec 3, Devers). RISP_Detroit 6 for 17; Boston 9 for 23.

Runners moved up_Reyes 2, Baddoo, Ramos, Candelario, Verdugo, Plawecki.

DP_Detroit 1 (Ramos, H.Castro, Ramos).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 3 7 4 2 0 3 80 4.74
Alexander 2 4 3 2 0 2 30 5.40
Farmer, BS, 0-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 13 12.66
Funkhouser 2 1 1 0 1 1 36 0.00
Lange, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 0 1 2 22 7.27
Soto 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 13 3.38
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 5 79 4.62
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 7.15
Valdez 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.97
Hernandez, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 3.18
Andriese, W, 1-1 1 3 1 1 1 1 27 3.52
Ottavino, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 4.15

Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2, Funkhouser 2-0, Lange 1-1, Soto 2-2, Taylor 2-2. HBP_Turnbull 2 (Bogaerts,Gonzalez). WP_Lange, Soto, Taylor. PB_Ramos (3).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:13. A_4,734 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers