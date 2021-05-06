Boston 12, Detroit 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 9 14 8 4 9 Grossman dh 5 2 1 0 1 1 .212 Schoop 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .192 Candelario 3b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .298 Ramos c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .227 Greiner c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Goodrum ss 5 0 2 1 0 3 .227 H.Castro 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .256 Jones cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .171 Reyes rf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .143 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .192

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 12 16 11 3 8 Hernández cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239 1-Cordero pr-lf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .188 Verdugo lf-cf 6 1 2 2 0 0 .315 Martinez dh 6 3 2 2 0 0 .348 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .356 Devers 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .287 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Gonzalez 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 Plawecki c 3 1 2 1 2 0 .273 2-Arroyo pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174 a-Vázquez ph-c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .276

Detroit 001 321 110_9 14 4 Boston 112 103 04x_12 16 2

a-singled for Dalbec in the 8th.

1-ran for Hernández in the 1st. 2-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.

E_Goodrum 2 (2), Candelario 2 (5), Devers 2 (5). LOB_Detroit 11, Boston 12. 2B_Jones (2), Ramos (5), Hernández (7), Plawecki (3), Cordero (3), Gonzalez (5). RBIs_Baddoo (14), Ramos 2 (11), H.Castro 2 (5), Goodrum (7), Candelario (12), Reyes (3), Martinez 2 (31), Cordero (6), Devers 3 (24), Plawecki (1), Bogaerts (18), Vázquez (11), Verdugo 2 (16). SB_Reyes (2), Grossman (7). CS_Devers (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Grossman, Ramos, Baddoo, Jones); Boston 7 (Renfroe, Verdugo, Dalbec 3, Devers). RISP_Detroit 6 for 17; Boston 9 for 23.

Runners moved up_Reyes 2, Baddoo, Ramos, Candelario, Verdugo, Plawecki.

DP_Detroit 1 (Ramos, H.Castro, Ramos).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 3 7 4 2 0 3 80 4.74 Alexander 2 4 3 2 0 2 30 5.40 Farmer, BS, 0-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 13 12.66 Funkhouser 2 1 1 0 1 1 36 0.00 Lange, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 0 1 2 22 7.27 Soto 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 13 3.38

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 5 79 4.62 Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 7.15 Valdez 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.97 Hernandez, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 3.18 Andriese, W, 1-1 1 3 1 1 1 1 27 3.52 Ottavino, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 4.15

Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2, Funkhouser 2-0, Lange 1-1, Soto 2-2, Taylor 2-2. HBP_Turnbull 2 (Bogaerts,Gonzalez). WP_Lange, Soto, Taylor. PB_Ramos (3).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:13. A_4,734 (37,755).

