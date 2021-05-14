Trending:
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 11:57 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 4 9 4
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Martinez lf 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 Devers dh 4 1 1 0
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 2 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 2 2 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 1 0
Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 2
Butera c 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 2
Los Angeles 000 001 200 3
Boston 020 000 20x 4

DP_Los Angeles 1, Boston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Ohtani (10), J.Iglesias (4). HR_Ohtani (11), Renfroe (5), Dalbec (4). SB_Dalbec (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning 6 6 2 2 2 7
Watson L,1-1 BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pivetta 6 4 2 2 0 7
Andriese W,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Ottavino H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3

Pivetta pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:45. A_9,284 (37,755).

