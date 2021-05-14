Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|0
|12
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|2
|9
|
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Martinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Devers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.206
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|200_3
|6
|0
|Boston
|020
|000
|20x_4
|9
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Ohtani (10), J.Iglesias (4). HR_Ohtani (11), off Pivetta; Renfroe (5), off Canning; Dalbec (4), off Watson. RBIs_Ohtani (27), J.Iglesias 2 (10), Renfroe 2 (19), Dalbec 2 (15). SB_Dalbec (1). CS_Vázquez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Rendon, Butera); Boston 2 (Chavis, Dalbec). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Upton, Ward, Renfroe. GIDP_Renfroe.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|94
|4.78
|Watson, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|2.25
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.54
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|92
|3.16
|Andriese, W, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.91
|Ottavino, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.02
|Barnes, S, 9-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.89
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:45. A_9,284 (37,755).
