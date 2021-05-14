Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 0 12 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .264 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .342 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .274 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .326 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 2 2 0 0 .288 Ward rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .071

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 2 9 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Martinez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .340 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .345 Devers dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270 Vázquez c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .241 Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .206

Los Angeles 000 001 200_3 6 0 Boston 020 000 20x_4 9 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Ohtani (10), J.Iglesias (4). HR_Ohtani (11), off Pivetta; Renfroe (5), off Canning; Dalbec (4), off Watson. RBIs_Ohtani (27), J.Iglesias 2 (10), Renfroe 2 (19), Dalbec 2 (15). SB_Dalbec (1). CS_Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Rendon, Butera); Boston 2 (Chavis, Dalbec). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Boston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Upton, Ward, Renfroe. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning 6 6 2 2 2 7 94 4.78 Watson, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 2.25 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 5.54

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 4 2 2 0 7 92 3.16 Andriese, W, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 4.91 Ottavino, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.02 Barnes, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1.89

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:45. A_9,284 (37,755).

