Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|Boston
|020
|000
|20x
|—
|4
DP_Los Angeles 1, Boston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Ohtani (10), J.Iglesias (4). HR_Ohtani (11), Renfroe (5), Dalbec (4). SB_Dalbec (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Watson L,1-1 BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Andriese W,2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ottavino H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes S,9-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Pivetta pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:45. A_9,284 (37,755).
