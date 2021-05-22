Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 11:13 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 5 11
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .279
Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .328
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .345
Santana cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .213
Cordero lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .174
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
1-Chavis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Eovaldi p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .204
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 13
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .328
Harper rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .274
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .256
Miller 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .260
Maton ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Marchan c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111
Howard p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torreyes ss 1 0 1 0 1 0 .429
Boston 002 002 000_4 7 0
Philadelphia 000 101 100_3 7 0

a-flied out for Suárez in the 5th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 8th.

1-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Devers (14), Segura (7). 3B_Miller (1). HR_Bogaerts (10), off Coonrod; Santana (2), off Coonrod; Hoskins (9), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Devers (38), Bogaerts 2 (30), Santana (2), Herrera (7), Hoskins 2 (25). SB_Santana (1). CS_Santana (0). SF_Bogaerts, Herrera.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Cordero, Santana 2, Eovaldi, Hernández); Philadelphia 4 (Miller 2, Hoskins). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cordero, Martinez.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 5-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 85 4.39
Taylor, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.17
Valdez, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 3.18
Hernandez, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.52
Ottavino, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.44
Barnes, S, 11-12 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.42
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard, L, 0-1 3 1 2 2 4 5 68 7.36
Suárez 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
Coonrod 1 3 2 2 0 3 22 1.80
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.77
Kintzler 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 6.00
Neris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Hernandez 3-1, Suárez 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Howard (Santana), Valdez (Segura), Hernandez (Hoskins). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:40. A_15,424 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds