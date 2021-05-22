Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 5 11 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256 Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .328 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .345 Santana cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .213 Cordero lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .174 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 1-Chavis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Eovaldi p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Valdez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .204 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 4 13 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .328 Harper rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .274 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .256 Miller 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herrera cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .260 Maton ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Marchan c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111 Howard p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torreyes ss 1 0 1 0 1 0 .429

Boston 002 002 000_4 7 0 Philadelphia 000 101 100_3 7 0

a-flied out for Suárez in the 5th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 8th.

1-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Devers (14), Segura (7). 3B_Miller (1). HR_Bogaerts (10), off Coonrod; Santana (2), off Coonrod; Hoskins (9), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Devers (38), Bogaerts 2 (30), Santana (2), Herrera (7), Hoskins 2 (25). SB_Santana (1). CS_Santana (0). SF_Bogaerts, Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Cordero, Santana 2, Eovaldi, Hernández); Philadelphia 4 (Miller 2, Hoskins). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cordero, Martinez.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 5-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 85 4.39 Taylor, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.17 Valdez, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 3.18 Hernandez, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.52 Ottavino, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.44 Barnes, S, 11-12 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.42

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard, L, 0-1 3 1 2 2 4 5 68 7.36 Suárez 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Coonrod 1 3 2 2 0 3 22 1.80 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.77 Kintzler 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 6.00 Neris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Hernandez 3-1, Suárez 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Howard (Santana), Valdez (Segura), Hernandez (Hoskins). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:40. A_15,424 (42,792).

