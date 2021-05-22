Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|5
|11
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.345
|Santana cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.213
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|1-Chavis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Eovaldi p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Valdez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Marchan c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torreyes ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Boston
|002
|002
|000_4
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|100_3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Suárez in the 5th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 8th.
1-ran for Plawecki in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Devers (14), Segura (7). 3B_Miller (1). HR_Bogaerts (10), off Coonrod; Santana (2), off Coonrod; Hoskins (9), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Devers (38), Bogaerts 2 (30), Santana (2), Herrera (7), Hoskins 2 (25). SB_Santana (1). CS_Santana (0). SF_Bogaerts, Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Cordero, Santana 2, Eovaldi, Hernández); Philadelphia 4 (Miller 2, Hoskins). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cordero, Martinez.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 5-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|85
|4.39
|Taylor, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.17
|Valdez, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.18
|Hernandez, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.52
|Ottavino, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.44
|Barnes, S, 11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, L, 0-1
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|68
|7.36
|Suárez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Coonrod
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|22
|1.80
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.77
|Kintzler
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.00
|Neris
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Hernandez 3-1, Suárez 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Howard (Santana), Valdez (Segura), Hernandez (Hoskins). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:40. A_15,424 (42,792).
