Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Santana cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eovaldi p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valdez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|002
|002
|000
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|100
|—
|3
LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Devers (14), Segura (7). 3B_Miller (1). HR_Bogaerts (10), Santana (2), Hoskins (9). SB_Santana (1). SF_Bogaerts (1), Herrera (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,5-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Taylor H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hernandez H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes S,11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard L,0-1
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Suárez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kintzler
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP_Howard (Santana), Valdez (Segura), Hernandez (Hoskins). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:40. A_15,424 (42,792).
