Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 7 3 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 5 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 Santana cf 3 1 1 1 Miller 3b 4 1 2 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 0 1 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 1 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0 Chavis pr 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Eovaldi p 2 1 0 0 Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Marchan c 4 1 1 0 Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 1 0 0 0 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 1 0 1 0

Boston 002 002 000 — 4 Philadelphia 000 101 100 — 3

LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Devers (14), Segura (7). 3B_Miller (1). HR_Bogaerts (10), Santana (2), Hoskins (9). SB_Santana (1). SF_Bogaerts (1), Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,5-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 Taylor H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Valdez H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Hernandez H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino H,10 1 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes S,11-12 1 1 0 0 1 2

Philadelphia Howard L,0-1 3 1 2 2 4 5 Suárez 2 0 0 0 0 1 Coonrod 1 3 2 2 0 3 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kintzler 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Neris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP_Howard (Santana), Valdez (Segura), Hernandez (Hoskins). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:40. A_15,424 (42,792).

