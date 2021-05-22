Trending:
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 11:15 pm
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 0 1 1 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 5 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2
Santana cf 3 1 1 1 Miller 3b 4 1 2 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Cordero lf 4 0 1 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 1
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0
Chavis pr 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
Eovaldi p 2 1 0 0 Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Marchan c 4 1 1 0
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 1 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 1 0 1 0
Boston 002 002 000 4
Philadelphia 000 101 100 3

LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Devers (14), Segura (7). 3B_Miller (1). HR_Bogaerts (10), Santana (2), Hoskins (9). SB_Santana (1). SF_Bogaerts (1), Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,5-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4
Taylor H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Hernandez H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,10 1 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes S,11-12 1 1 0 0 1 2
Philadelphia
Howard L,0-1 3 1 2 2 4 5
Suárez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 1 3 2 2 0 3
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kintzler 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Neris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP_Howard (Santana), Valdez (Segura), Hernandez (Hoskins). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:40. A_15,424 (42,792).

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds