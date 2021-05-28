On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Boston 5, Miami 2

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 11:01 pm
< a min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 2 5 2 3 6
Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Cooper rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Dickerson lf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .282
Alfaro c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .222
Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .123
León dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .175
J.Devers ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 21 5 5 5 2 6
Hernández cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .293
Martinez dh 3 0 2 2 0 0 .324
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
R.Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Gonzalez 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .199
Renfroe rf 2 2 2 0 0 0 .236
Miami 020 000_2 5 1
Boston 002 030_5 5 0

E_J.Devers (1). LOB_Miami 5, Boston 3. 2B_Marte (3), Renfroe 2 (8), Martinez (11). HR_Alfaro (1), off Pérez; Verdugo (7), off Poteet. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (5), Martinez 2 (39), Verdugo 3 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Díaz); Boston 2 (Vázquez, Bogaerts). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 6.

GIDP_Alfaro.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Santana).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Poteet, L, 2-1 4 1-3 4 5 5 2 6 79 2.95
Bender 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 3-2 5 5 2 2 0 4 71 3.55
Ottavino, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 3 2 24 3.05

PB_Vázquez (5).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:07. A_9,005 (37,755).

