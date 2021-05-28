Boston 5, Miami 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|2
|5
|2
|3
|6
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Cooper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Alfaro c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.222
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|León dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|J.Devers ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|R.Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gonzalez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Renfroe rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Miami
|020
|000_2
|5
|1
|Boston
|002
|030_5
|5
|0
E_J.Devers (1). LOB_Miami 5, Boston 3. 2B_Marte (3), Renfroe 2 (8), Martinez (11). HR_Alfaro (1), off Pérez; Verdugo (7), off Poteet. RBIs_Alfaro 2 (5), Martinez 2 (39), Verdugo 3 (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Díaz); Boston 2 (Vázquez, Bogaerts). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 6.
GIDP_Alfaro.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Santana).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Poteet, L, 2-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|6
|79
|2.95
|Bender
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 3-2
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|71
|3.55
|Ottavino, S, 2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|24
|3.05
PB_Vázquez (5).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:07. A_9,005 (37,755).
