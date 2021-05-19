Boston 7, Toronto 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|0
|11
|
|K.Hernández cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.288
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.208
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|5
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.280
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|T.Hernández rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Boston
|510
|000
|010_7
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|200_3
|9
|0
a-flied out for McGuire in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (12), Dalbec (8), K.Hernández (8), Cordero (6), Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (9), Semien (8). HR_Verdugo (6), off Stripling; Martinez (11), off Stripling; K.Hernández (5), off Stripling; Vázquez (3), off Beasley; Semien (10), off Whitlock. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (19), Martinez (34), Vázquez 2 (17), Dalbec (18), K.Hernández (11), Guerrero Jr. (31), Semien 2 (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Cordero, Verdugo, K.Hernández); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr. 2, T.Hernández). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Toronto 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Gurriel Jr., Bichette, McGuire.
DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Dalbec; Devers, Gonzalez, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 4-2
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|99
|3.72
|Whitlock
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.18
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.63
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.52
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 0-3
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|3
|76
|7.20
|Thornton
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|2.82
|Beasley
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|29
|4.91
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 1-1, Thornton 1-0. WP_Richards(2).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:07. A_1,581 (8,500).
