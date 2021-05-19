Boston 7, Toronto 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 13 7 0 11 K.Hernández cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .254 Verdugo rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .288 Martinez dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .329 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .346 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .276 Vázquez c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .252 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .208 Cordero lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .170

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 3 5 6 Semien 2b 3 1 2 2 2 0 .280 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .327 T.Hernández rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .316 Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Davis cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .143 McGuire c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .400 a-Jansen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .141

Boston 510 000 010_7 13 0 Toronto 100 000 200_3 9 0

a-flied out for McGuire in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (12), Dalbec (8), K.Hernández (8), Cordero (6), Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (9), Semien (8). HR_Verdugo (6), off Stripling; Martinez (11), off Stripling; K.Hernández (5), off Stripling; Vázquez (3), off Beasley; Semien (10), off Whitlock. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (19), Martinez (34), Vázquez 2 (17), Dalbec (18), K.Hernández (11), Guerrero Jr. (31), Semien 2 (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Cordero, Verdugo, K.Hernández); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr. 2, T.Hernández). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Toronto 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Gurriel Jr., Bichette, McGuire.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Dalbec; Devers, Gonzalez, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, W, 4-2 6 2-3 7 2 2 4 5 99 3.72 Whitlock 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 2.18 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.63 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.52

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, L, 0-3 3 2-3 8 6 6 0 3 76 7.20 Thornton 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 37 2.82 Beasley 2 1 1 1 0 4 29 4.91 Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 1-1, Thornton 1-0. WP_Richards(2).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:07. A_1,581 (8,500).

