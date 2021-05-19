Boston 7, Toronto 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|
|K.Hernández cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|T.Hernández rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|510
|000
|010
|—
|7
|Toronto
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
DP_Boston 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (12), Dalbec (8), K.Hernández (8), Cordero (6), Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (9), Semien (8). HR_Verdugo (6), Martinez (11), K.Hernández (5), Vázquez (3), Semien (10).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards W,4-2
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Whitlock
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling L,0-3
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Thornton
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beasley
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Richards(2).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:07. A_1,581 (8,500).
