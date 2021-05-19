Trending:
Boston 7, Toronto 3

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 32 3 9 3
K.Hernández cf 5 2 3 1 Semien 2b 3 1 2 2
Verdugo rf 5 1 2 2 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0
Martinez dh 5 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 T.Hernández rf 3 0 2 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 1 1 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 1 Davis cf 2 0 0 0
Cordero lf 4 0 1 0 McGuire c 3 1 2 0
Jansen ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 510 000 010 7
Toronto 100 000 200 3

DP_Boston 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (12), Dalbec (8), K.Hernández (8), Cordero (6), Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (9), Semien (8). HR_Verdugo (6), Martinez (11), K.Hernández (5), Vázquez (3), Semien (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards W,4-2 6 2-3 7 2 2 4 5
Whitlock 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Stripling L,0-3 3 2-3 8 6 6 0 3
Thornton 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 2
Beasley 2 1 1 1 0 4
Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Richards(2).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:07. A_1,581 (8,500).

