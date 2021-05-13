Trending:
Boston 8, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 10:22 pm
Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 35 8 13 6
Canha lf 5 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 5 2 2 0
Moreland dh 4 1 2 0 Verdugo cf 5 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Martinez lf 4 1 3 1
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 Bogaerts dh 3 1 3 3
Lowrie 2b 2 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0
Machín ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 2
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 Araúz ss 2 1 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 1 0
Garcia c 1 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
Oakland 000 000 010 1
Boston 331 001 00x 8

E_Chapman (3). DP_Oakland 2, Boston 2. LOB_Oakland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Lowrie (11), Moreland (3), Canha (6), Garcia (1), Chavis 2 (2), Bogaerts (12). HR_Bogaerts (8), Dalbec (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea L,3-2 2 10 7 7 1 2
Guerra 3 1 0 0 0 3
Kolarek 1 2 1 0 1 0
Guduan 2 0 0 0 1 1
Boston
Richards W,3-2 6 5 0 0 3 4
Whitlock S,1-1 3 3 1 1 1 2

Manaea pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Whitlock (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:54. A_9,301 (37,755).

