Boston 8, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|6
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bogaerts dh
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Machín ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Boston
|331
|001
|00x
|—
|8
E_Chapman (3). DP_Oakland 2, Boston 2. LOB_Oakland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Lowrie (11), Moreland (3), Canha (6), Garcia (1), Chavis 2 (2), Bogaerts (12). HR_Bogaerts (8), Dalbec (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,3-2
|2
|
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Guerra
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kolarek
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Guduan
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards W,3-2
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Whitlock S,1-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
Manaea pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Whitlock (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:54. A_9,301 (37,755).
