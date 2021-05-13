Trending:
Boston 8, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 8 1 4 6
Canha lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Moreland dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .233
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .261
Lowrie 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
a-Machín ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .050
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Murphy c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Garcia c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .158
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .177
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 13 6 3 6
Chavis 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .278
Verdugo cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Martinez lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .340
Bogaerts dh 3 1 3 3 1 0 .348
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .229
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .200
Araúz ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .000
Oakland 000 000 010_1 8 1
Boston 331 001 00x_8 13 0

a-lined out for Chapman in the 8th.

E_Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Lowrie (11), Moreland (3), Canha (6), Garcia (1), Chavis 2 (2), Bogaerts (12). HR_Bogaerts (8), off Manaea; Dalbec (3), off Manaea. RBIs_Olson (23), Martinez (33), Bogaerts 3 (23), Dalbec 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown, Canha 2); Boston 4 (Devers 2, Chavis). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Boston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Olson, Andrus, Araúz, Verdugo. GIDP_Chapman, Canha, Chavis, Araúz.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Machín, Kemp, Olson); Boston 2 (Devers, Chavis, Dalbec; Devers, Chavis, Dalbec).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 3-2 2 10 7 7 1 2 47 4.40
Guerra 3 1 0 0 0 3 36 2.65
Kolarek 1 2 1 0 1 0 26 5.62
Guduan 2 0 0 0 1 1 23 8.38
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, W, 3-2 6 5 0 0 3 4 91 3.89
Whitlock, S, 1-1 3 3 1 1 1 2 52 1.77

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1. HBP_Whitlock (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:54. A_9,301 (37,755).

