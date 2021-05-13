Boston 8, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|4
|6
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Machín ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|6
|3
|6
|
|Chavis 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Verdugo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.340
|Bogaerts dh
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.348
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Araúz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|1
|Boston
|331
|001
|00x_8
|13
|0
a-lined out for Chapman in the 8th.
E_Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Lowrie (11), Moreland (3), Canha (6), Garcia (1), Chavis 2 (2), Bogaerts (12). HR_Bogaerts (8), off Manaea; Dalbec (3), off Manaea. RBIs_Olson (23), Martinez (33), Bogaerts 3 (23), Dalbec 2 (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown, Canha 2); Boston 4 (Devers 2, Chavis). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Boston 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Laureano, Olson, Andrus, Araúz, Verdugo. GIDP_Chapman, Canha, Chavis, Araúz.
DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Machín, Kemp, Olson); Boston 2 (Devers, Chavis, Dalbec; Devers, Chavis, Dalbec).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 3-2
|2
|
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|47
|4.40
|Guerra
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|2.65
|Kolarek
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|26
|5.62
|Guduan
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|8.38
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 3-2
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|91
|3.89
|Whitlock, S, 1-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|52
|1.77
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1. HBP_Whitlock (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:54. A_9,301 (37,755).
