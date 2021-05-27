Trending:
Boston 9, Atlanta 5

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 1:20 am
< a min read
      
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 32 9 7 9
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0
Riley 3b 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 2 3 0 1
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 2 2 3
Sandoval dh 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 1
Heredia lf 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 D.Santana ph-1b 1 0 0 1
Contreras c 3 1 2 2 Vázquez c 3 0 1 3
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0
Atlanta 210 010 001 5
Boston 010 204 02x 9

E_Swanson (4). DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Boston 3. 2B_Swanson (11), Heredia (10), Freeman (6), Devers (15), Renfroe (6). 3B_Albies (3). HR_Riley (10), Contreras (5), Renfroe (6), Devers (14). SB_Vázquez (5), Albies (3). SF_Contreras (1), Vázquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly L,2-3 5 1-3 5 7 7 1 4
Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 1 1 2 0 1 1
Boston
Pivetta W,6-0 6 7 4 4 2 9
Taylor H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino H,11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Taylor (Acuña Jr.). WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:56. A_9,197 (37,755).

