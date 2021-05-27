Boston 9, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|9
|7
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|3
|0
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Sandoval dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Heredia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Santana ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|210
|010
|001
|—
|5
|Boston
|010
|204
|02x
|—
|9
E_Swanson (4). DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Boston 3. 2B_Swanson (11), Heredia (10), Freeman (6), Devers (15), Renfroe (6). 3B_Albies (3). HR_Riley (10), Contreras (5), Renfroe (6), Devers (14). SB_Vázquez (5), Albies (3). SF_Contreras (1), Vázquez (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,6-0
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Taylor H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino H,11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Taylor (Acuña Jr.). WP_Smyly.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:56. A_9,197 (37,755).
