Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 32 9 7 9 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 2 3 0 1 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 2 2 3 Sandoval dh 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 1 Heredia lf 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 D.Santana ph-1b 1 0 0 1 Contreras c 3 1 2 2 Vázquez c 3 0 1 3 Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0

Atlanta 210 010 001 — 5 Boston 010 204 02x — 9

E_Swanson (4). DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Boston 3. 2B_Swanson (11), Heredia (10), Freeman (6), Devers (15), Renfroe (6). 3B_Albies (3). HR_Riley (10), Contreras (5), Renfroe (6), Devers (14). SB_Vázquez (5), Albies (3). SF_Contreras (1), Vázquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Smyly L,2-3 5 1-3 5 7 7 1 4 Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 1 1 2 0 1 1

Boston Pivetta W,6-0 6 7 4 4 2 9 Taylor H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ottavino H,11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Andriese 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Taylor (Acuña Jr.). WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:56. A_9,197 (37,755).

