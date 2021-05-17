On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bournemouth, Swansea hold 1-0 leads in Championship playoffs

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 5:45 pm
LONDON (AP) — Bournemouth and Swansea will take 1-0 leads into the second legs of the Championship playoffs as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Bournemouth beat Brentford at home thanks to a goal by Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma in a match played in front of a crowd of around 2,000 fans on Monday.

Hours later, Swansea won away in its first leg against Barnsley, with Andre Ayew scoring the only goal.

The second legs are on Saturday. The playoff final will be staged at Wembley Stadium on May 29.

Bournemouth is looking to clinch an immediate return to the top flight. Swansea was relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

Norwich and Watford secured automatic promotion from the Championship.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

