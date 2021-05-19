Braves look to break 3-game losing streak against Mets

New York Mets (20-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-23, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (2-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 10-11 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 62 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 12 while slugging .480 with 15 extra-base hits.

The Mets have gone 11-5 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.23. Taijuan Walker leads the team with a 2.05 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Jeurys Familia notched his second victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Will Smith took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 12 home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 30 hits and has 19 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.21 ERA

Mets: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.