Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves look to break 3-game skid against Brewers

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (17-20, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-18, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (1-2, 6.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Brewers are 9-10 on their home turf. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Avisail Garcia leads the club with an average of .265.

The Braves are 8-9 on the road. Atlanta has hit 54 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Brewers with five home runs and is batting .265.

Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .201 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

        Read more: Sports News

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration