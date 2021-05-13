Braves’ Ronald Acuña jams left ankle, avoids serious injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a left ankle injury.

X-rays on Acuña’s ankle were negative. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña is day to day.

Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh.

“Those are scary moments for players, especially when they’ve got the torque and force he’s running with,” Snitker said.

Acuña was initially ruled safe by first base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuña hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout.

Acuña was the second Braves outfielder to leave the game. Cristian Pache will be placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. Pache also was hurt trying to run out a grounder in the second inning.

Snitker said Ender Inciarte, who has been out since April 17 with a left hamstring strain, will come off the IL.

“We can bring him off the rehab assignment and let him play,” Snitker said.

___

