Brewers capitalize on 2-out rally in 8th to beat Cards 4-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on some good fortune to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley (3-1) would retire the side in order.

An apparent inning-ending strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach was foiled when the third strike got past catcher Yadier Molina for a wild pitch, enabling Vogelbach to reach first.

Shaw followed with a double to the gap in right-center that brought home pinch-runner Pablo Reyes. García capped the outburst with a towering homer to left-center that was projected at 442 feet.

The Cardinals had tied the game in the top of the eighth on Tyler O’Neill’s homer to right off Brandon Woodruff, who struck out 10 and gave up just three hits and one walk in 7 2/3 splendid innings.

Woodruff, who has a 1.19 ERA over his last seven starts, carried a no-hitter into the sixth.

Devin Williams (1-0) retired Tommy Edman on a grounder with a runner on first to make sure the Cardinals did no more damage in the eighth.

The Cardinals brought the potential tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth after Paul Goldschmidt doubled and Nolan Arenado walked, but Josh Hader retired Edmundo Sosa on a fielder’s choice and struck out Molina to earn his eighth save.

With their hitters in a collective slump, the Brewers found creative ways to produce runs.

After Cardinals starter John Gant hit Lorenzo Cain with a pitch and walked Vogelbach to open the sixth in a scoreless game, Shaw greeted reliever Genesis Cabrera with a deep fly to center.

Center fielder Harrison Bader fell down on the warning track, but somehow managed to make the catch while on his side in the dirt. But as he tried to get the ball out of his glove, the ball instead rolled past him and headed toward the wall, forcing him to go back to retrieve it.

Cain took off from second and came all the way home as his headfirst slide easily beat the throw to the plate. The play was scored a flyout with Cain coming home on Bader’s error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong left in the fifth inning with left side tightness. … Manager Mike Shildt said LHP Andrew Miller (right foot/toe blister) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and felt fine. … RHP Miles Mikolas (shoulder) struck out five and gave up three runs, five hits and no walks Tuesday in a four-inning rehabilitation appearance for the Cardinals’ Triple-A Memphis affiliate. It was his second rehab start.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes said Wednesday that a positive test for the coronavirus last month caused him to go on the injured list, but added he was asymptomatic the entire time. Burnes is expected to be activated in time to pitch Thursday. … García returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday after dealing with a back issue. He made pinch-hitting appearances Sunday and Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Burnes (2-2, 1.53 ERA) returns from the injured list to match up with St. Louis RHP Jack Flaherty (6-0, 2.83) as the three-game series concludes Thursday afternoon.

