Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brewers look to end 4-game skid against Phillies

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (17-14, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-15, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +106, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 12-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .434.

The Brewers are 9-6 on the road. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .219 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .284.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Brandon Kintzler notched his second victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Freddy Peralta registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .508.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 22 RBIs and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .197 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Bryce Harper: (wrist), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers