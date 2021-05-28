On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brewers-Nationals opener postponed by inclement weather

By Associated Press
May 28, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The series opener between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals on Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

Washington manager Davey Martinez made the announced during his pregame Zoom call with reporters.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. EDT. The second game will begin at 7 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and each team will be able to add a player to the roster for each game.

The Nationals are bumping their Friday starter, Jon Lester (0-2, 5.33 ERA), to Saturday. Though, they are yet to determine if he or Patrick Corbin (3-3, 6.13 ERA) will pitch the afternoon game.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee will pitch Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.34 ERA), who was to pitch Friday, and Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.54). The Brewers are also unsure which game will be started by which pitcher.

Rain is forecast for the entire weekend.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor