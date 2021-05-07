Trending:
Brewers take 5-game losing streak into matchup with Marlins

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (17-15, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (14-16, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brent Suter (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-2, 1.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -136, Brewers +118; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Marlins are 7-7 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .369 as a unit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a .551 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Brewers are 9-7 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .216 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .268.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-2. Sandy Alcantara recorded his first victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Zack Godley registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with 28 hits and has seven RBIs.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with eight extra base hits and 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

