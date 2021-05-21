On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Browns sign rookie DT Togiai, 4th-round pick from Ohio State

By TOM WITHERS
May 21, 2021 10:52 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed another player from their Class of 2021.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal Friday. He joined fourth-round pick offensive lineman James Hudson, fifth-round linebacker Tony Fields II, fifth-round safety Richard LeCounte III and sixth-round running back Demetric Felton as rookies who have signed.

Cleveland still needs to sign first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II, second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Togiai was the No. 132 overall pick. The Browns needed to add interior help after releasing Sheldon Richardson and choosing not to re-sign Larry Ogunjobi. Togiai will join Cleveland’s rotation up front.

“We think he is a very good run player,” Browns player personnel director Dan Saganey said on draft weekend. “Obviously, the division is a physical division in general. We think there is upside there as a pass rusher for him, as well. He is a good, powerful, explosive and quick guy to add to the room.

“You can never have enough defensive linemen, and we are excited to get him in the mix and see what he can do and compete with the rest of the crew here.”

A native of Idaho, Togiai started seven games and played in 33 for the Buckeyes. He recorded 49 tackles and three sacks.

Togiai is just the fourth player from Ohio State drafted by the Browns since 1999.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

