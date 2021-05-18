On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss at least 2 weeks

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 3:36 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale.

Bucks officials said Tuesday that the 28-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and would be evaluated again at that point. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played 57 games and made three starts this year. He is averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

