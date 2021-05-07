Trending:
Cahill, Pirates to take on Davies, Cubs

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (13-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-16, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 8.22 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -142, Pirates +123; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Pittsburgh will square off on Friday.

The Cubs are 7-11 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 41 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Pirates are 5-10 in division play. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-1. JT Brubaker earned his first victory and Wilmer Difo went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Trevor Williams took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 21 extra base hits and is batting .308.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .473.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dan Winkler: (triceps), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (thumb), Ian Happ: (rib), Nico Hoerner: (forearm), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Gregory Polanco: (undisclosed), Hunter Owen: (hand), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

