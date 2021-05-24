Cardinals play Chicago, aim to build on Wainwright’s strong outing

St. Louis Cardinals (26-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-19, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.55 ERA, .96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Cardinals +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The White Sox are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .341, good for first in the majors. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a mark of .413.

The Cardinals are 11-10 on the road. St. Louis has hit 55 home runs this season, twelfth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 10, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 extra base hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

