Carter scores 23 points, Dream beat Fever for 1st win

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 9:31 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Friday night for the Dream’s first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Williams made four of the Dream’s 11 3-pointers.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bernadett Hatar scored 12 points. Teaira McCowan became the eighth fastest WNBA player to reach 500 career rebounds, doing so in just 60 games.

Hayes and Carter each scored 12 points in the first half and Atlanta led 41-34 at the break. Shekinna Stricklen scored nine points in just five second-half minutes for Atlanta, making 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late in the third for a 57-55 lead.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

