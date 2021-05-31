Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Castellanos takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Reds are 11-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Castellanos leads the team with an average of .359.

The Phillies are 10-18 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .359.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 52 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

        Read more: Sports News

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor