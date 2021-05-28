Trending:
Chelsea duo Mendy, Kante set to be fit for CL final

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 2:30 pm
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Chelsea is set to have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfieder N’Golo Kante fit to start the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Mendy has recovered from bruised ribs sustained in the English Premier League season-closing loss at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring problem.

There was a scare for City in training on Friday when midfielder İlkay Gündoğan collided with captain Fernandinho. But Gündoğan is not being said to have a serious injury.

