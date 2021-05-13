On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chelsea-Man City CL final moves to Porto, 12,000 fans OK’d

By ROB HARRIS
May 13, 2021 6:47 am
UEFA confirmed that the Champions League final will be held in Porto and that Chelsea and Manchester City will both be allowed 6,000 fans.

The all-Premier League game was moved from Istanbul to the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão for the May 29 showpiece, UEFA said Thursday.

The initial backup plan had been to use Wembley Stadium in London, but talks with the British government stalled on Monday over being able to secure quarantine waivers for the guests and broadcasters required by UEFA to attend the game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

