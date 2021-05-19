Chicago 85, Atlanta 77

CHICAGO (85)
Copper 9-18 5-6 23, Hebard 6-14 6-8 18, Ndour-Fall 5-10 4-5 15, DeShields 3-11 5-7 11, Vandersloot 4-10 4-4 12, Mack 1-2 0-0 2, Boyd-Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Watts 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 28-70 28-36 85.
ATLANTA (77)
Hawkins 1-5 0-0 2, Hayes 1-10 2-2 5, E.Williams 3-6 1-6 7, C.Williams 10-19 2-5 24, Carter 8-15 5-5 21, Billings 1-5 1-4 3, Bradford 5-8 0-0 12, McDonald 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 30-77 12-24 77.
|Chicago
|23
|23
|18
|21
|—
|85
|Atlanta
|12
|14
|28
|23
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Chicago 1-13 (Ndour-Fall 1-3, Copper 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3, Watts 0-3), Atlanta 5-15 (C.Williams 2-3, Bradford 2-4, Hayes 1-2, Sims 0-2, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 47 (Ndour-Fall 11), Atlanta 35 (Billings, C.Williams 8). Assists_Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 8), Atlanta 16 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Atlanta 28. A_689 (3,500)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments