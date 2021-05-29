Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|9
|
|Suárez ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.349
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.358
|Naquin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Heineman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Schrock 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Payton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Blandino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|6
|7
|
|Pederson lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Bryant 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.322
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Happ cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.209
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ortega rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Bote 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|Davies p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Higgins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000_2
|5
|1
|Chicago
|020
|004
|13x_10
|13
|1
a-walked for Naquin in the 6th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 6th. c-flied out for Wieck in the 8th. d-singled for Feliz in the 9th.
E_Suárez (8), Ortega (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Stephenson (6), Castellanos (15). HR_Ortega (1), off Hendrix. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (11), Sogard 2 (10), Davies (2), Pederson 2 (17), Bryant (33), Ortega (1), Báez (33), Happ 2 (14). S_Ortega.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Stephenson 2, Blandino 2, India); Chicago 3 (Davies, Báez, Wisdom). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Chicago 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Castillo. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Sogard, Bryant).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 1-8
|5
|
|4
|4
|2
|4
|3
|79
|7.22
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|17
|8.36
|Antone
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.69
|Hendrix
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.27
|Feliz
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|11.81
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|65
|4.65
|Brothers, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|3.52
|Thompson, W, 3-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.55
|Wieck
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Maples
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.62
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Antone 3-3, Brothers 1-0, Thompson 3-2. HBP_Castillo (Bote).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:13. A_24,275 (41,649).
