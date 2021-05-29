On Air: Federal News Network program
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 6:01 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 4 9
Suárez ss-3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .162
Winker lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .349
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .358
Naquin cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252
a-Heineman ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Stephenson c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .260
Schrock 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .192
India 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Antone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Payton ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Blandino 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 13 10 6 7
Pederson lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .254
Bryant 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .322
Báez ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .260
Happ cf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .209
Contreras c 4 2 2 0 1 0 .247
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ortega rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .167
Bote 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .194
Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .375
Sogard 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .258
Davies p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .222
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Higgins ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 000 002 000_2 5 1
Chicago 020 004 13x_10 13 1

a-walked for Naquin in the 6th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 6th. c-flied out for Wieck in the 8th. d-singled for Feliz in the 9th.

E_Suárez (8), Ortega (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Stephenson (6), Castellanos (15). HR_Ortega (1), off Hendrix. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (11), Sogard 2 (10), Davies (2), Pederson 2 (17), Bryant (33), Ortega (1), Báez (33), Happ 2 (14). S_Ortega.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Stephenson 2, Blandino 2, India); Chicago 3 (Davies, Báez, Wisdom). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Chicago 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Castillo. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Sogard, Bryant).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 1-8 5 4 4 2 4 3 79 7.22
Garrett 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 17 8.36
Antone 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 12 1.69
Hendrix 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.27
Feliz 1 5 3 3 0 0 27 11.81
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 5 2 1 1 2 3 65 4.65
Brothers, H, 6 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 15 3.52
Thompson, W, 3-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.55
Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Maples 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.62

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Antone 3-3, Brothers 1-0, Thompson 3-2. HBP_Castillo (Bote).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:13. A_24,275 (41,649).

