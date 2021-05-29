Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 4 9 Suárez ss-3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .162 Winker lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .349 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .358 Naquin cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252 a-Heineman ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Stephenson c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .260 Schrock 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .192 India 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Antone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Payton ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Farmer ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Blandino 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 13 10 6 7 Pederson lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .254 Bryant 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .322 Báez ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .260 Happ cf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .209 Contreras c 4 2 2 0 1 0 .247 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ortega rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .167 Bote 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .194 Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .375 Sogard 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .258 Davies p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .222 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Higgins ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati 000 002 000_2 5 1 Chicago 020 004 13x_10 13 1

a-walked for Naquin in the 6th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 6th. c-flied out for Wieck in the 8th. d-singled for Feliz in the 9th.

E_Suárez (8), Ortega (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Stephenson (6), Castellanos (15). HR_Ortega (1), off Hendrix. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (11), Sogard 2 (10), Davies (2), Pederson 2 (17), Bryant (33), Ortega (1), Báez (33), Happ 2 (14). S_Ortega.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Stephenson 2, Blandino 2, India); Chicago 3 (Davies, Báez, Wisdom). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Chicago 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Castillo. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Sogard, Bryant).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 1-8 5 4 4 2 4 3 79 7.22 Garrett 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 17 8.36 Antone 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 12 1.69 Hendrix 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.27 Feliz 1 5 3 3 0 0 27 11.81

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5 2 1 1 2 3 65 4.65 Brothers, H, 6 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 15 3.52 Thompson, W, 3-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.55 Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Maples 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.62

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Antone 3-3, Brothers 1-0, Thompson 3-2. HBP_Castillo (Bote).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:13. A_24,275 (41,649).

