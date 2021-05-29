Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|
|Suárez ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Naquin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Heineman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davies p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Payton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higgins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|020
|004
|13x
|—
|10
E_Suárez (8), Ortega (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Stephenson (6), Castellanos (15). HR_Ortega (1). S_Ortega (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,1-8
|5
|
|4
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Antone
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendrix
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Brothers H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Thompson W,3-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wieck
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maples
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Castillo (Bote).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:13. A_24,275 (41,649).
