Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 35 10 13 10 Suárez ss-3b 3 1 1 0 Pederson lf 5 1 2 2 Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Bryant 1b 4 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 1 2 1 Naquin cf 2 0 0 0 Happ cf 4 1 1 2 Heineman ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 2 2 0 Stephenson c 4 0 1 2 Maples p 0 0 0 0 Schrock 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Ortega rf 3 1 1 1 India 2b 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 1 1 0 0 Antone p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 3 1 1 2 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 1 1 Payton ph 1 0 1 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Martini ph 1 0 0 0 Farmer ss 2 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Blandino 1b 4 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Higgins ph-c 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 002 000 — 2 Chicago 020 004 13x — 10

E_Suárez (8), Ortega (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Stephenson (6), Castellanos (15). HR_Ortega (1). S_Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Castillo L,1-8 5 4 4 2 4 3 Garrett 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 Antone 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Hendrix 1 2 1 1 0 1 Feliz 1 5 3 3 0 0

Chicago Davies 5 2 1 1 2 3 Brothers H,6 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 Thompson W,3-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 2 Maples 1 1 0 0 0 0

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Castillo (Bote).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:13. A_24,275 (41,649).

