Sports News

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 28 2 4 2
Contreras c 5 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 1
Bryant cf 3 2 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0
Báez ss 3 0 1 1 Mazara rf 2 0 1 0
Bote dh 4 0 1 0 Schoop dh 3 0 0 0
Pederson lf 4 0 3 0 H.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 1 1 0 Rogers c 2 1 1 1
Baddoo ph 1 0 0 0
Chicago 002 020 000 4
Detroit 000 002 000 2

DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 0. 2B_Heyward (6), Rizzo (6). HR_Bryant (10), Rogers (1), Grossman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Arrieta W,4-3 6 4 2 2 1 1
Tepera H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Skubal L,0-6 6 8 4 4 1 5
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Funkhouser 2 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Skubal (Báez). WP_Skubal.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_2:31. A_8,000 (41,083).

Sports News

