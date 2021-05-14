Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 28 2 4 2 Contreras c 5 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 Bryant cf 3 2 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 0 1 1 Mazara rf 2 0 1 0 Bote dh 4 0 1 0 Schoop dh 3 0 0 0 Pederson lf 4 0 3 0 H.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 1 1 0 Rogers c 2 1 1 1 Baddoo ph 1 0 0 0

Chicago 002 020 000 — 4 Detroit 000 002 000 — 2

DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 0. 2B_Heyward (6), Rizzo (6). HR_Bryant (10), Rogers (1), Grossman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Arrieta W,4-3 6 4 2 2 1 1 Tepera H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 3

Detroit Skubal L,0-6 6 8 4 4 1 5 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 Funkhouser 2 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Skubal (Báez). WP_Skubal.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_2:31. A_8,000 (41,083).

