Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bryant cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bote dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rogers c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baddoo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|002
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 0. 2B_Heyward (6), Rizzo (6). HR_Bryant (10), Rogers (1), Grossman (4).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta W,4-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Tepera H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,0-6
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Funkhouser
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Skubal (Báez). WP_Skubal.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.
T_2:31. A_8,000 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments