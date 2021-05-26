Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 5 7 Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Bryant 1b 5 0 3 2 0 0 .317 Báez ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Happ cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .208 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Ortega lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Bote 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .191 Sogard 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .266 Williams p 3 0 2 0 0 1 .308 Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 12 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328 Gamel lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205 Craig 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Difo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Newman ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .216 Crowe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Underwood Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 González 3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .213

Chicago 030 001 000_4 10 0 Pittsburgh 000 001 000_1 5 0

a-struck out for Nance in the 8th. b-grounded out for Shreve in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sogard (2), Newman (4), Gamel (3). 3B_Gamel (1). HR_Bote (4), off Crowe. RBIs_Bote 2 (22), Bryant 2 (30), González (17). CS_Bote (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Contreras, Happ, Báez); Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings, Polanco). RISP_Chicago 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Contreras, Frazier.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Báez, Bryant); Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Craig; Stallings, Newman, Stallings).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 0 7 71 5.36 Nance, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Winkler, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.56 Chafin, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.42 Kimbrel, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.86

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe, L, 0-3 1 1-3 5 3 3 2 1 49 5.67 Underwood Jr. 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 45 3.99 Stratton 2 3 1 1 1 1 40 3.55 Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 3.18 Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Underwood Jr. 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:54. A_5,660 (38,747).

