Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|5
|7
|
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bryant 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Ortega lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.191
|Sogard 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Williams p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|12
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.205
|Craig 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Difo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Crowe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Underwood Jr. p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|González 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Chicago
|030
|001
|000_4
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Nance in the 8th. b-grounded out for Shreve in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sogard (2), Newman (4), Gamel (3). 3B_Gamel (1). HR_Bote (4), off Crowe. RBIs_Bote 2 (22), Bryant 2 (30), González (17). CS_Bote (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Contreras, Happ, Báez); Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings, Polanco). RISP_Chicago 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Contreras, Frazier.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Báez, Bryant); Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Craig; Stallings, Newman, Stallings).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 3-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|71
|5.36
|Nance, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Winkler, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.56
|Chafin, H, 12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.42
|Kimbrel, S, 11-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.86
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe, L, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|49
|5.67
|Underwood Jr.
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|3.99
|Stratton
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|40
|3.55
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|3.18
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Underwood Jr. 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:54. A_5,660 (38,747).
