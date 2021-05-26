Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 10:11 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 4 5 7
Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Bryant 1b 5 0 3 2 0 0 .317
Báez ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Happ cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .208
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Ortega lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Bote 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .191
Sogard 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .266
Williams p 3 0 2 0 0 1 .308
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 12
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328
Gamel lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .205
Craig 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Difo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Newman ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .216
Crowe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Underwood Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
González 3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .213
Chicago 030 001 000_4 10 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 000_1 5 0

a-struck out for Nance in the 8th. b-grounded out for Shreve in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Sogard (2), Newman (4), Gamel (3). 3B_Gamel (1). HR_Bote (4), off Crowe. RBIs_Bote 2 (22), Bryant 2 (30), González (17). CS_Bote (2).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Contreras, Happ, Báez); Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings, Polanco). RISP_Chicago 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Contreras, Frazier.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Báez, Bryant); Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Craig; Stallings, Newman, Stallings).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 0 7 71 5.36
Nance, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Winkler, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.56
Chafin, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.42
Kimbrel, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.86
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crowe, L, 0-3 1 1-3 5 3 3 2 1 49 5.67
Underwood Jr. 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 45 3.99
Stratton 2 3 1 1 1 1 40 3.55
Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 3.18
Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Underwood Jr. 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:54. A_5,660 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset