Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|7
|6
|
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 1b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Lux 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleavinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|111
|000
|11
|—
|5
|Chicago
|000
|020
|010
|12
|—
|6
E_Seager (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Lux (1), Muncy (3), Duffy (3), Báez (3). HR_Muncy (5), Marisnick (4). SB_Duffy (3). SF_Smith (2), Pederson (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|González H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Treinen BS,0-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen BS,5-7
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Cleavinger L,0-3 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alzolay
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Ryan
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tepera
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brothers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mills W,2-0
|2
|
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
Ryan pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Brothers (Seager). WP_Jansen.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_4:23. A_10,343 (41,649).
