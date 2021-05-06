Trending:
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 12:22 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 5 9 5 Totals 38 6 7 6
Betts rf 6 0 0 0 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Bryant 1b-cf 4 0 0 0
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 1
Muncy 1b 4 2 2 2 Contreras c 5 1 0 0
Smith c 4 0 2 1 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0
Taylor cf 5 1 1 0 Bote 2b 5 0 0 0
Beaty lf 5 0 0 1 Duffy 3b 4 3 3 1
Lux 2b 5 1 2 1 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 2
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Mills p 0 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Wolters ph 0 0 0 0
González p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0
Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Pollock ph 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 1 0 1 1
Los Angeles 000 111 000 11 5
Chicago 000 020 010 12 6

E_Seager (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Lux (1), Muncy (3), Duffy (3), Báez (3). HR_Muncy (5), Marisnick (4). SB_Duffy (3). SF_Smith (2), Pederson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 6 5 2 2 0 8
González H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2
Treinen BS,0-2 1 0 1 0 1 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen BS,5-7 1 0 1 0 3 0
Cleavinger L,0-3 BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 1 1 2
Chicago
Alzolay 5 3 2 2 1 7
Ryan 0 2 1 1 1 0
Tepera 2 0 0 0 0 2
Brothers 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mills W,2-0 2 3 2 0 2 1

Ryan pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Brothers (Seager). WP_Jansen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:23. A_10,343 (41,649).

