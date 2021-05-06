Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 5 9 5 Totals 38 6 7 6 Betts rf 6 0 0 0 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Bryant 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 1 Muncy 1b 4 2 2 2 Contreras c 5 1 0 0 Smith c 4 0 2 1 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Taylor cf 5 1 1 0 Bote 2b 5 0 0 0 Beaty lf 5 0 0 1 Duffy 3b 4 3 3 1 Lux 2b 5 1 2 1 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 2 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Mills p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Wolters ph 0 0 0 0 González p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 Pollock ph 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 1 0 1 1

Los Angeles 000 111 000 11 — 5 Chicago 000 020 010 12 — 6

E_Seager (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Lux (1), Muncy (3), Duffy (3), Báez (3). HR_Muncy (5), Marisnick (4). SB_Duffy (3). SF_Smith (2), Pederson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Buehler 6 5 2 2 0 8 González H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2 Treinen BS,0-2 1 0 1 0 1 1 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen BS,5-7 1 0 1 0 3 0 Cleavinger L,0-3 BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 1 1 2

Chicago Alzolay 5 3 2 2 1 7 Ryan 0 2 1 1 1 0 Tepera 2 0 0 0 0 2 Brothers 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mills W,2-0 2 3 2 0 2 1

Ryan pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Brothers (Seager). WP_Jansen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:23. A_10,343 (41,649).

