Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 7 1 Totals 24 7 6 5
Betts rf 4 0 2 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Bryant rf 3 1 1 0
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1
Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0 Báez ss 2 1 0 0
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Duffy lf 3 1 1 0
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 0 1 3
Lux 2b 3 0 2 0 Marisnick cf 1 2 1 1
Barnes c 3 0 1 0 Vargas 2b 3 1 1 0
Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 Hendricks p 3 0 0 0
Santana p 1 0 0 0
Ríos ph 1 0 0 0
Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Vesia p 0 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 1 1 1
Los Angeles 000 000 1 1
Chicago 402 001 x 7

E_Lux (1), Barnes (2), Báez 3 (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Bryant (11), Bote (4). HR_Ruiz (1), Marisnick (3). SB_Marisnick (2), Vargas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,4-3 1 4 4 4 2 2
Santana 2 1 2 1 1 0
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 3
Vesia 2 1 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Hendricks W,2-3 7 7 1 1 1 6

HBP_Hendricks (Muncy), Santana (Marisnick). WP_Kershaw, Santana.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Bacon; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:17. A_10,295 (41,649).

