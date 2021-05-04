Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|24
|7
|6
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duffy lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kershaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendricks p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruiz ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|Chicago
|402
|001
|x
|—
|7
E_Lux (1), Barnes (2), Báez 3 (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Bryant (11), Bote (4). HR_Ruiz (1), Marisnick (3). SB_Marisnick (2), Vargas (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw L,4-3
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Santana
|2
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vesia
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks W,2-3
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
HBP_Hendricks (Muncy), Santana (Marisnick). WP_Kershaw, Santana.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Bacon; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:17. A_10,295 (41,649).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments