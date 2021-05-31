Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Profar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|2
|11
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Bryant 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.467
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Alcántara ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|010
|001
|000_2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|002
|121
|10x_7
|10
|1
a-doubled for Stewart in the 5th. b-struck out for Hill in the 7th.
E_Báez (12). LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Alcántara (1). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), off Thompson; Báez (12), off Paddack; Wisdom (2), off Paddack; Bryant (12), off Paddack; Wisdom (3), off Hill; Báez (13), off Crismatt. RBIs_Myers (23), Tatis Jr. (37), Báez 3 (36), Wisdom 2 (3), Bryant 2 (36). SB_Wisdom (1). CS_Ortega (1). S_Thompson.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Profar); Chicago 3 (Sogard, Pederson). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Chicago 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Hosmer 2, Pederson. GIDP_Caratini, Pham.
DP_Chicago 2 (Sogard, Báez, Bryant; Wisdom, Sogard, Bryant).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 2-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|93
|4.24
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.70
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.42
|Crismatt
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|2.70
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stewart, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|64
|0.00
|Thompson
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|36
|0.52
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.22
|Nance
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0. HBP_Stewart (Paddack).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:53. A_24,824 (41,649).
