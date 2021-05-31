Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 8 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Myers rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Profar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 10 7 2 11 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Bryant 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .324 Báez ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .260 Happ cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .207 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Ortega rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .467 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Alcántara ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 010 001 000_2 6 0 Chicago 002 121 10x_7 10 1

a-doubled for Stewart in the 5th. b-struck out for Hill in the 7th.

E_Báez (12). LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Alcántara (1). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), off Thompson; Báez (12), off Paddack; Wisdom (2), off Paddack; Bryant (12), off Paddack; Wisdom (3), off Hill; Báez (13), off Crismatt. RBIs_Myers (23), Tatis Jr. (37), Báez 3 (36), Wisdom 2 (3), Bryant 2 (36). SB_Wisdom (1). CS_Ortega (1). S_Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Profar); Chicago 3 (Sogard, Pederson). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Chicago 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hosmer 2, Pederson. GIDP_Caratini, Pham.

DP_Chicago 2 (Sogard, Báez, Bryant; Wisdom, Sogard, Bryant).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, L, 2-4 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 6 93 4.24 Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.70 Hill 1 1 1 1 1 0 15 2.42 Crismatt 2 2 1 1 0 3 31 2.70

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stewart, W, 1-0 5 3 1 0 1 2 64 0.00 Thompson 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 36 0.52 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.22 Nance 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0. HBP_Stewart (Paddack).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53. A_24,824 (41,649).

