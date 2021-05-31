On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 5:28 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 8
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Myers rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .252
Profar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 10 7 2 11
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Bryant 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .324
Báez ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .260
Happ cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .207
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Ortega rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .467
Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Alcántara ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 001 000_2 6 0
Chicago 002 121 10x_7 10 1

a-doubled for Stewart in the 5th. b-struck out for Hill in the 7th.

E_Báez (12). LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Alcántara (1). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), off Thompson; Báez (12), off Paddack; Wisdom (2), off Paddack; Bryant (12), off Paddack; Wisdom (3), off Hill; Báez (13), off Crismatt. RBIs_Myers (23), Tatis Jr. (37), Báez 3 (36), Wisdom 2 (3), Bryant 2 (36). SB_Wisdom (1). CS_Ortega (1). S_Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Profar); Chicago 3 (Sogard, Pederson). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Chicago 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hosmer 2, Pederson. GIDP_Caratini, Pham.

DP_Chicago 2 (Sogard, Báez, Bryant; Wisdom, Sogard, Bryant).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 2-4 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 6 93 4.24
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.70
Hill 1 1 1 1 1 0 15 2.42
Crismatt 2 2 1 1 0 3 31 2.70
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stewart, W, 1-0 5 3 1 0 1 2 64 0.00
Thompson 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 36 0.52
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.22
Nance 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0. HBP_Stewart (Paddack).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53. A_24,824 (41,649).

