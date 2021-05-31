Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|002
|121
|10x
|—
|7
E_Báez (12). DP_San Diego 0, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Alcántara (1). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), Báez 2 (13), Wisdom 2 (3), Bryant (12). SB_Wisdom (1). S_Thompson (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack L,2-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Crismatt
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stewart W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nance
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Stewart (Paddack).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:53. A_24,824 (41,649).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments