Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

San Diego Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 7 10 7 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 1b 4 2 2 2 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 2 2 3 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 1 1 Happ cf 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 1 1 Ortega rf 4 0 1 0 Profar cf 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 2 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 Paddack p 1 0 0 0 Stewart p 1 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara ph 1 1 1 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 010 001 000 — 2 Chicago 002 121 10x — 7

E_Báez (12). DP_San Diego 0, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Alcántara (1). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), Báez 2 (13), Wisdom 2 (3), Bryant (12). SB_Wisdom (1). S_Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Paddack L,2-4 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 6 Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Hill 1 1 1 1 1 0 Crismatt 2 2 1 1 0 3

Chicago Stewart W,1-0 5 3 1 0 1 2 Thompson 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Nance 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Stewart (Paddack).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53. A_24,824 (41,649).

