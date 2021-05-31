On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 2

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 7 10 7
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 1b 4 2 2 2
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 2 2 3
Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 1 1 Happ cf 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 1 1 Ortega rf 4 0 1 0
Profar cf 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 2
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 Stewart p 1 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara ph 1 1 1 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 001 000 2
Chicago 002 121 10x 7

E_Báez (12). DP_San Diego 0, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Alcántara (1). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (16), Báez 2 (13), Wisdom 2 (3), Bryant (12). SB_Wisdom (1). S_Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack L,2-4 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 6
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hill 1 1 1 1 1 0
Crismatt 2 2 1 1 0 3
Chicago
Stewart W,1-0 5 3 1 0 1 2
Thompson 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Nance 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Stewart (Paddack).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:53. A_24,824 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

