Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:53 pm
Washington Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 7 12 7
Turner ss 3 1 1 1 Contreras c 4 2 2 1
Soto rf 4 0 1 0 Bryant lf 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 3 1 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 2 Báez ss 4 1 1 1
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 4 1 2 3
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 4 1 1 0
Lester p 2 0 0 0 Happ cf 3 0 1 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Bote ph 1 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0
Espino p 0 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 1 1
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
Washington 001 200 000 3
Chicago 121 001 11x 7

E_Gomes (3). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Washington 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Happ (3), Rizzo (8). HR_Turner (10), Schwarber (6), Heyward (4), Contreras (8), Báez (9). SB_Sogard (2). SF_Rizzo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Lester L,0-2 5 1-3 8 5 5 0 4
Finnegan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clay 1-3 2 1 0 0 1
Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Espino 1 2 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Alzolay W,2-3 5 5 3 3 0 3
Brothers H,5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Tepera H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Chafin H,9 1 1 0 0 2 0
Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Clay.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_11,144 (41,649).

