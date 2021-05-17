Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

|Washington
|Chicago
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|7
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|121
|001
|11x
|—
|7
E_Gomes (3). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Washington 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Happ (3), Rizzo (8). HR_Turner (10), Schwarber (6), Heyward (4), Contreras (8), Báez (9). SB_Sogard (2). SF_Rizzo (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester L,0-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Finnegan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alzolay W,2-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Brothers H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tepera H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chafin H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Nance
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Clay.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:53. A_11,144 (41,649).
