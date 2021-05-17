Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:51 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 8
Turner ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .329
Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Bell 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .172
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .226
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 12 7 0 9
Contreras c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .254
Bryant lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Báez ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260
Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Heyward rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .187
Hoerner 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319
Happ cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .188
Alzolay p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
a-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sogard ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 001 200 000_3 6 1
Chicago 121 001 11x_7 12 0

a-struck out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 7th. c-singled for Tepera in the 7th. d-grounded out for Espino in the 9th.

E_Gomes (3). LOB_Washington 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Happ (3), Rizzo (8). HR_Turner (10), off Alzolay; Schwarber (6), off Alzolay; Heyward (4), off Lester; Contreras (8), off Lester; Báez (9), off Lester. RBIs_Turner (21), Schwarber 2 (17), Rizzo (16), Heyward 3 (13), Contreras (19), Báez (27), Sogard (7). SB_Sogard (2). SF_Rizzo.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Castro); Chicago 2 (Bryant 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Gomes, Báez.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Bell); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, L, 0-2 5 1-3 8 5 5 0 4 76 3.80
Finnegan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.86
Clay 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 12 2.77
Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 7.50
Espino 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.57
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alzolay, W, 2-3 5 5 3 3 0 3 63 4.62
Brothers, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.14
Tepera, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.44
Chafin, H, 9 1 1 0 0 2 0 17 2.70
Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Clay.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_11,144 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia