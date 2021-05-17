Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 8 Turner ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .329 Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Bell 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .172 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .226 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 12 7 0 9 Contreras c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .254 Bryant lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Báez ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Heyward rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .187 Hoerner 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319 Happ cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 a-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sogard ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .258 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 001 200 000_3 6 1 Chicago 121 001 11x_7 12 0

a-struck out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 7th. c-singled for Tepera in the 7th. d-grounded out for Espino in the 9th.

E_Gomes (3). LOB_Washington 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Happ (3), Rizzo (8). HR_Turner (10), off Alzolay; Schwarber (6), off Alzolay; Heyward (4), off Lester; Contreras (8), off Lester; Báez (9), off Lester. RBIs_Turner (21), Schwarber 2 (17), Rizzo (16), Heyward 3 (13), Contreras (19), Báez (27), Sogard (7). SB_Sogard (2). SF_Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Castro); Chicago 2 (Bryant 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Gomes, Báez.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Bell); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, L, 0-2 5 1-3 8 5 5 0 4 76 3.80 Finnegan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.86 Clay 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 12 2.77 Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 7.50 Espino 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.57

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alzolay, W, 2-3 5 5 3 3 0 3 63 4.62 Brothers, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.14 Tepera, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.44 Chafin, H, 9 1 1 0 0 2 0 17 2.70 Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Clay.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_11,144 (41,649).

