Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.226
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|7
|0
|9
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.187
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|a-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|001
|200
|000_3
|6
|1
|Chicago
|121
|001
|11x_7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 7th. c-singled for Tepera in the 7th. d-grounded out for Espino in the 9th.
E_Gomes (3). LOB_Washington 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Happ (3), Rizzo (8). HR_Turner (10), off Alzolay; Schwarber (6), off Alzolay; Heyward (4), off Lester; Contreras (8), off Lester; Báez (9), off Lester. RBIs_Turner (21), Schwarber 2 (17), Rizzo (16), Heyward 3 (13), Contreras (19), Báez (27), Sogard (7). SB_Sogard (2). SF_Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Castro); Chicago 2 (Bryant 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Gomes, Báez.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Bell); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, L, 0-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|76
|3.80
|Finnegan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.86
|Clay
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.77
|Rainey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7.50
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.57
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alzolay, W, 2-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|63
|4.62
|Brothers, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.14
|Tepera, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.44
|Chafin, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.70
|Nance
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Clay.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:53. A_11,144 (41,649).
