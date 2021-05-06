Chicago Fire host the Philadelphia Union in conference action

Philadelphia Union (0-2-1) vs. Chicago Fire (0-2-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +114, Philadelphia +213, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union visit the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Miguel Navarro (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

