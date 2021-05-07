Chicago in action against Kansas City following Keuchel’s strong performance

Chicago White Sox (16-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-14, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (4-0, .72 ERA, .64 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (2-3, 8.06 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +138, White Sox -158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits against Cincinnati.

The Royals are 7-8 against the rest of their division. Kansas City’s lineup has 31 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with seven homers.

The White Sox are 7-6 in division matchups. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with a mark of .375.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-3. Greg Holland recorded his first victory and Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Garrett Crochet took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .504.

Mercedes leads the White Sox with 10 extra base hits and 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

