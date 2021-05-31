Trending:
Chicago visits Cleveland, looks to build on Giolito’s strong performance

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (32-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (28-23, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lucas Giolito. Giolito threw seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Indians are 19-11 against AL Central opponents. Cleveland is slugging .376 as a unit. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a .576 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 17-9 against division opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-0. Zach Plesac earned his second victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Lucas Giolito registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is batting .261.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 45 RBIs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

