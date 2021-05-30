Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Stewart lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.198
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|4
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.176
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|20x_3
|8
|0
E_Tate (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B_Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR_Stewart (5), off Giolito; Hamilton (2), off Akin. RBIs_Stewart (14), Hamilton (8), Madrigal (16), Moncada (29). SB_Mullins (8), Anderson (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Galvis, Franco); Chicago 4 (Collins, Mercedes 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 3; Chicago 2 for 6.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|94
|4.80
|Plutko
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.44
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|1.83
|Tate, L, 0-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|4.91
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.37
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 5-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|12
|108
|3.73
|Crochet, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.66
|Hendriks, S, 13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0. WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:41. A_21,067 (40,615).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments