Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 3 12 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Wilkerson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .198 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 4 9 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .289 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .320 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226 García rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Collins c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .176 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .211

Baltimore 001 000 000_1 3 1 Chicago 001 000 20x_3 8 0

E_Tate (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B_Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR_Stewart (5), off Giolito; Hamilton (2), off Akin. RBIs_Stewart (14), Hamilton (8), Madrigal (16), Moncada (29). SB_Mullins (8), Anderson (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Galvis, Franco); Chicago 4 (Collins, Mercedes 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 3; Chicago 2 for 6.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin 4 2-3 5 1 1 2 4 94 4.80 Plutko 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.44 Sulser 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 1.83 Tate, L, 0-3 1 3 2 2 0 0 23 4.91 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.37

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 5-4 7 3 1 1 3 12 108 3.73 Crochet, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.66 Hendriks, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.05

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0. WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:41. A_21,067 (40,615).

