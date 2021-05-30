Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|20x
|—
|3
E_Tate (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B_Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR_Stewart (5), Hamilton (2). SB_Mullins (8), Anderson (9).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Plutko
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tate L,0-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito W,5-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Crochet H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:41. A_21,067 (40,615).
