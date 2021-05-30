On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 5:10 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 3 8 3
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0
Wilkerson 2b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0
Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 Collins c 3 0 0 0
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 1
Baltimore 001 000 000 1
Chicago 001 000 20x 3

E_Tate (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B_Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR_Stewart (5), Hamilton (2). SB_Mullins (8), Anderson (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Akin 4 2-3 5 1 1 2 4
Plutko 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Sulser 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Tate L,0-3 1 3 2 2 0 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Giolito W,5-4 7 3 1 1 3 12
Crochet H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:41. A_21,067 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor