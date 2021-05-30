Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 3 8 3 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 Nevin 1b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 Collins c 3 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 1

Baltimore 001 000 000 — 1 Chicago 001 000 20x — 3

E_Tate (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Chicago 9. 3B_Mullins (2), Madrigal (4). HR_Stewart (5), Hamilton (2). SB_Mullins (8), Anderson (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Akin 4 2-3 5 1 1 2 4 Plutko 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Sulser 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Tate L,0-3 1 3 2 2 0 0 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Giolito W,5-4 7 3 1 1 3 12 Crochet H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:41. A_21,067 (40,615).

