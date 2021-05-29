Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 4 8 4 Totals 27 7 8 7 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Anderson ss 3 2 1 0 Galvis ss 4 2 2 2 Grandal c 2 1 0 0 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 2 1 2 Severino c 3 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 3 3 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 3 1 1 0 Lamb rf 3 1 2 2 Valaika 2b 2 0 0 1 Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Wilkerson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Nevin 1b 2 0 1 0 García cf-rf 2 0 0 0 McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 100 210 0 — 4 Chicago 104 002 x — 7

E_Nevin (1), Severino (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Santander (8), Nevin (1), Anderson (7), Abreu (7). 3B_Mountcastle (1). HR_Galvis 2 (9), Franco (5), Lamb (3), Moncada (4). SB_Anderson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Harvey L,3-6 3 5 5 5 3 6 Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Scott 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Armstrong 1 2 2 2 1 1

Chicago Keuchel W,4-1 5 8 4 4 1 2 Marshall H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hendriks S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Harvey pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

WP_Harvey, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ben May; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:44.

