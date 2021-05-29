Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|27
|7
|8
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lamb rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hamilton pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|100
|210
|0
|—
|4
|Chicago
|104
|002
|x
|—
|7
E_Nevin (1), Severino (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Santander (8), Nevin (1), Anderson (7), Abreu (7). 3B_Mountcastle (1). HR_Galvis 2 (9), Franco (5), Lamb (3), Moncada (4). SB_Anderson (8).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey L,3-6
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scott
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,4-1
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Marshall H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks S,11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Harvey pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
WP_Harvey, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ben May; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:44.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments