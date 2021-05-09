On Air: This Just In!
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 7:15 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 10 9 3 11
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .296
Madrigal 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Moncada 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .261
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .220
Grandal c 4 1 0 0 1 3 .113
Mercedes dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .373
Vaughn lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .261
1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130
García cf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .205
Mendick rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 2 5 6
Merrifield 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .271
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .259
Soler dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .191
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158
Taylor cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .255
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .205
a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Chicago 032 001 201_9 10 0
Kansas City 100 001 100_3 5 1

a-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.

E_C.Santana (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercedes (6), Vaughn (7), Abreu (5), Merrifield (7). 3B_Mercedes (1), Lopez (3). RBIs_Mercedes 3 (20), García 2 (13), Mendick (5), Abreu 3 (26), Taylor (9), Merrifield (23). SB_Merrifield (11). SF_García, Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Mercedes); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Benintendi, Alberto). RISP_Chicago 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Perez, Benintendi. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 2-3 5 4 1 1 2 2 93 4.54
Marshall 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 15 6.75
Heuer 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 5.87
Bummer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 1.59
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.46
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 2-2 5 4 5 5 2 7 91 5.75
Junis 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 5.33
Holland 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 5.25
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.45
Staumont 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 25 2.87
E.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 2-1, E.Santana 1-0. HBP_Minor (Abreu). WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:29. A_12,102 (37,903).

