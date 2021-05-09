Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|9
|3
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.220
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.113
|Mercedes dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.373
|Vaughn lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|García cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Mendick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|5
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.191
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.255
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Chicago
|032
|001
|201_9
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|001
|100_3
|5
|1
a-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.
E_C.Santana (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercedes (6), Vaughn (7), Abreu (5), Merrifield (7). 3B_Mercedes (1), Lopez (3). RBIs_Mercedes 3 (20), García 2 (13), Mendick (5), Abreu 3 (26), Taylor (9), Merrifield (23). SB_Merrifield (11). SF_García, Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Mercedes); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Benintendi, Alberto). RISP_Chicago 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Moncada, Perez, Benintendi. GIDP_Perez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 2-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|93
|4.54
|Marshall
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|15
|6.75
|Heuer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|5.87
|Bummer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.59
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.46
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 2-2
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|91
|5.75
|Junis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.33
|Holland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.25
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.45
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.87
|E.Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 2-1, E.Santana 1-0. HBP_Minor (Abreu). WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:29. A_12,102 (37,903).
