Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercedes dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mendick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|032
|001
|201
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|100
|001
|100
|—
|3
E_C.Santana (2). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercedes (6), Vaughn (7), Abreu (5), Merrifield (7). 3B_Mercedes (1), Lopez (3). SB_Merrifield (11). SF_García (1), Merrifield (5).
|Chicago
|Giolito W,2-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Marshall
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Heuer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bummer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Minor L,2-2
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Junis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|E.Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Heuer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Minor (Abreu). WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:29. A_12,102 (37,903).
