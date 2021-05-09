On Air: This Just In!
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 7:17 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 30 3 5 2
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 3 1 2 1
Madrigal 2b 5 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 2 1 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 3 C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0
Grandal c 4 1 0 0 Soler dh 2 0 0 0
Mercedes dh 5 1 2 3 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0
Vaughn lf 3 2 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 1
Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0
García cf-lf 3 0 1 2 Lopez ss 3 1 1 0
Mendick rf 4 0 1 1 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
Chicago 032 001 201 9
Kansas City 100 001 100 3

E_C.Santana (2). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercedes (6), Vaughn (7), Abreu (5), Merrifield (7). 3B_Mercedes (1), Lopez (3). SB_Merrifield (11). SF_García (1), Merrifield (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,2-3 5 4 1 1 2 2
Marshall 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Heuer 1 1 1 1 1 0
Bummer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Minor L,2-2 5 4 5 5 2 7
Junis 1 2 1 1 0 1
Holland 1 3 2 2 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
E.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Heuer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Minor (Abreu). WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:29. A_12,102 (37,903).

