Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago’s Bryant puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Reds

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (22-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-22, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-7, 7.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Reds +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati.

The Cubs are 15-13 against NL Central teams. Chicago has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Bryant with an average of .318.

The Reds are 10-9 in division matchups. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .321 is fifth in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the team with an OBP of .415.

The Cubs won the last meeting 1-0. Adbert Alzolay earned his third victory and David Bote went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 26 extra base hits and is batting .318.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 63 hits and is batting .358.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .252 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor